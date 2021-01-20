Family Firm Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 178.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $765,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter.

IJK opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $77.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

