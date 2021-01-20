Family Firm Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $151.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $153.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.46 and a 200-day moving average of $123.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

