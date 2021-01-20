Family Firm Inc. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF makes up about 0.9% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 327.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.