Family Firm Inc. Lowers Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 76.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 25.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total transaction of $568,311.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,663.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $4,429,385. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.00.

CABO opened at $2,000.10 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,915.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

