Fantasy Sports Tops One Day Volume of $4.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 71.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded down 71% against the U.S. dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $13,206.49 and $4.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00057391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.11 or 0.00513636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00041310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,297.42 or 0.03805526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00013463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016123 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.