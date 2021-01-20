Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Farmers National Banc reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $13.90 on Friday. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $392.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 508,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 91,386 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.