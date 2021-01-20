Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Farmers National Banc reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $13.90 on Friday. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $392.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 508,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 91,386 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

