Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Update

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. 3,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,720. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $312.88 million, a P/E ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 75,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 73.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FPI. B. Riley upped their price target on Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.