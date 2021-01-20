Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,142 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ferro were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferro alerts:

NYSE:FOE opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.