Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,600 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 380,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $262.67 million during the quarter.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
Featured Article: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.