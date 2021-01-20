Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,600 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 380,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $262.67 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 99.2% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,772,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,723 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 481.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 501,477 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth about $182,000. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.