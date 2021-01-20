Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.2% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,795.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 25,211 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,352,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 120,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,878. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $64.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

