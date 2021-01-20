Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,280,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,334. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.291 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

