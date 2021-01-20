Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,724 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,713,000 after purchasing an additional 570,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.67. The company had a trading volume of 125,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

