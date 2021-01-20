FinNexus (FNX) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.32 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $1.32 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FinNexus has traded 58.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00057922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.16 or 0.00545608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00042481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.09 or 0.03890798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015938 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012889 BTC.

FinNexus (FNX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

FinNexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

