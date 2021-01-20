First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $70.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 30.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.63.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $100.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.17. First Solar has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $109.62.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $44,423.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock worth $201,660,804. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of First Solar by 237.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in First Solar by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

