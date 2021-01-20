First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 73,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.85. The stock had a trading volume of 304,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,402. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

