First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $23.12. 283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

