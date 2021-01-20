Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
