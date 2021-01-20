FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 86,999 Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 86,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,568,000. Ryanair comprises about 2.6% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ryanair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 30.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,442 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,964,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,583,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,300,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,296,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Finally, Adelphi Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,198,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.15. The stock had a trading volume of 406,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,615. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

