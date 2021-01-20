FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 101,430 Shares of Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) by 1,751.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,430 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings IV were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IV by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Gores Holdings IV in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:GHIV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. 7,710,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,480,358. Gores Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.87.

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

