FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 370.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.90. 393,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,612. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $73.10.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEAT shares. Colliers Securities downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

