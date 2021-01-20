FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 398,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,000. Hudson Executive Investment makes up approximately 1.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the third quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. 3,636,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,327. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.60. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

