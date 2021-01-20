FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $2.94 Million Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 178,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HYLN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Hyliion stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. 5,300,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,119,981. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.36). Equities analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

