FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPP. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WPP during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WPP stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.06. 145,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,729. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.40.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

