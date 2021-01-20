Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

FMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

FMX stock opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.96. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. Research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,711,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 452,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,416,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 84.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 101,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

