Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports. B. Riley currently has $58.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler cut Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $922,754. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and sold 53,310 shares worth $2,299,796. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.