FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Barclays

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised FOX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.89.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,053 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,263 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in FOX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,550,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,950,000 after acquiring an additional 229,908 shares during the period. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP grew its position in FOX by 15.3% in the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 478,677 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in FOX by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,266,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,893,000 after acquiring an additional 31,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

