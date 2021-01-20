Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,300 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $250,341.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,033,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $224,653.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,700 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $612,461.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,900 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $312,094.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 400 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $63,544.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $40,500.00.

Shares of FFIV traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $199.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.24. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $200.57.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

