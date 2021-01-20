Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FREQ. B. Riley initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of FREQ opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $42.89.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $327,008.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,122,493.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 27,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,063,992.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,522. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 279.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 61,194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 87.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 402.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 851,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

