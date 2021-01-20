Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,445 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises about 1.1% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $147,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 9.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.23.

Shares of GPN traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,865. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.71 and its 200 day moving average is $182.10. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.