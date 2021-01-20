Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,685 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises approximately 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $117,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in MSCI by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.44.

MSCI stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.48. 832,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,545. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.67.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.