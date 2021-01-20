Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $108.38 Million Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 512,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $108,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of AON by 67.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 68.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 100.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.16. 1,497,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,777. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.44.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.