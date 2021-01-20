Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $133.43 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,431,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,274 shares during the period. Ball accounts for approximately 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $133,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLL. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Ball by 65.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 156.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 148.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

BLL stock remained flat at $$90.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,533,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.49. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,816,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

