Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $78.02 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 939,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,147 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $78,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in EnerSys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in EnerSys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in EnerSys by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in EnerSys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in EnerSys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENS traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.66. The stock had a trading volume of 216,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,198. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

