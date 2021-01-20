Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 213,594 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,594 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $63,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.93. 911,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,027. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.64. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $177.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

