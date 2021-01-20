Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 101,914 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101,914 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $66,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $463.94. 537,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,982. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.07 and a 200-day moving average of $455.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

