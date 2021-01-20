FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.83.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 5.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $20.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after acquiring an additional 718,150 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.