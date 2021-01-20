Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

