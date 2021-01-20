Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

FULT stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FULT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.