Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET.L) (LON:FEET) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,515.00

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET.L) (LON:FEET) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,515 ($19.79) and last traded at GBX 1,505 ($19.66), with a volume of 105170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,497.50 ($19.56).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,391.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,211.69.

About Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET.L) (LON:FEET)

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s principal investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return by investing in a portfolio of shares issued by listed or traded companies, which have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from, developing economies, and which provide direct exposure to the rise of the consumer classes in those countries.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.