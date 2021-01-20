FY2021 EPS Estimates for Goodfood Market Corp. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Goodfood Market in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07).

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$83.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.55 million.

In other news, Director Donald John Olds sold 20,000 shares of Goodfood Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total value of C$263,788.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$824,337.50.

