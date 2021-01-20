G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG) Stock Price Up 23.1%

Shares of G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG) were up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 964,204 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 619,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$20.35 million and a P/E ratio of -26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49.

G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) Company Profile (CVE:GGG)

G6 Materials Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials worldwide. It offers high-performance resins, composites, R&D materials, and fine organic chemicals. The company also offers 3D printable filaments through various distribution networks, as well as through the web-store blackmagic3D.com; and adhesive materials through g6-epoxy.com.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.