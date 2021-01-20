Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,276 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,465 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,447 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 797,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after acquiring an additional 586,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 77,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

