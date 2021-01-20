Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 318.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 88,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:GE opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

