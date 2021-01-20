Gamehost Inc. (GH.TO) (TSE:GH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.91

Gamehost Inc. (GH.TO) (TSE:GH)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and traded as high as $6.23. Gamehost Inc. (GH.TO) shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 4,950 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.91, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.56. The stock has a market cap of C$150.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84.

Gamehost Inc. (GH.TO) (TSE:GH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gamehost Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

