General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in General Electric by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in General Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

GE stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

