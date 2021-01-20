Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down to $11.03

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $8.49. Gevo shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 2,406,650 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter worth about $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 179.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

