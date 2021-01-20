Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down to $11.03

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $8.49. Gevo shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 2,406,650 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 3.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter worth about $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 179.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.
