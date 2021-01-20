Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,933 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.94.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.05. 942,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.96. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of -117.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

