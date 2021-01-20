Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 407 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 36,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

