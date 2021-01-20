Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Receives $20.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.76 million, a PE ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,135,000 after acquiring an additional 238,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

