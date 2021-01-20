GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 335,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,357,000 after buying an additional 507,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.